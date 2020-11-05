Desperate Armenia continues spreading fake news - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, battles continued in the direction of Agdere town and Khojavend district of the front, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

Armenia’s provocation was prevented in the direction of the Zangilan district.

Stressing that the headquarters of the 7th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the 10th Mountain Rifle Division, soldiers' barracks, several vehicles with ammunition and other military infrastructure of the Armenian Armed Forces in Tonashen village were destroyed, Eyvazov added that helpless Armenia amid the Azerbaijani troops’ successful counteroffensive under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief spreads fake news.

"The Azerbaijani troops destroy only legitimate military targets by making precise strikes, which is clearly seen in the video footage," Eyvazov added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.