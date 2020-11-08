Our transnational projects created completely new landscape in region - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

When Shusha was occupied, our main problems were that we did not have an army and the leadership could not fulfill its duties, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“At the international level, Azerbaijan had strained relations with almost all countries. We were almost isolated. But today we have isolated Armenia,” the head of state said.

“Our transnational projects have created a completely new landscape in the region. We have redesigned the energy and transport maps of the region. The projects implemented on our initiative meet the interests not only of our people, but also the interests of many countries, including the countries of the region. We have both bilateral and trilateral cooperation formats with neighboring countries. All this has greatly strengthened Azerbaijan's international authority. Without these achievements, the problem could remain frozen,” the head of state said.