I bow once again to souls of our martyrs - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Dear sisters and brothers, today I give this good news to my native people here in the Alley of Martyrs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“This is not accidental. This is natural. Today, I bow once again to the souls of our martyrs. Today I declare that the blood of our martyrs does not remain unavenged. The blood of the victims of Armenian atrocities, the victims of Khojaly, does not remain unavenged. We took our revenge on the battlefield,” the head of state said.

“We have never fought against civilians, we didn’t do it this time either. Although the hated enemy has killed 93 and wounded more than 400 civilians with cowardly fire. But I said no, we are Azerbaijanis! We will take our revenge on the battlefield! We have destroyed their army, we have destroyed their equipment, we are destroying and will destroy. We will drive out the enemy!” Azerbaijani president said.