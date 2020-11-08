Armenian troops flee, leaving some positions in the Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops as a result of the offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavend direction of the front, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Damage was inflicted on enemy positions by fire strikes in this direction of the front. The Armenian army, which suffered heavy losses, fled, leaving some frontiers.

