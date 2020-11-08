Armenian troops flee, leaving some positions in the Khojavend direction of front line (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops as a result of the offensive operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavend direction of the front, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Damage was inflicted on enemy positions by fire strikes in this direction of the front. The Armenian army, which suffered heavy losses, fled, leaving some frontiers.
Trend presents video footage reflecting these moments.
Latest
Mehriban Aliyeva: We have returned our Shusha! I congratulate all of you on this significant historic event (PHOTO)
Endless gratitude to Victorious Commander-in-Chief for granting Azerbaijani people liberation of Shusha city - top official
If we did not have economic power, it would not be possible to achieve this victory - President Aliyev
It is Azerbaijani soldiers who liberate our lands, Azerbaijani officers. Long live our soldiers! - President of Azerbaijan
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls Commander of the Joint Corps, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev
Azerbaijani troops headed by President Aliyev - guarantor of stability in Karabakh region - Turkish presidential administration
Azerbaijani troops under President Aliyev’s leadership giving worthy response to occupation forces – Turkish government
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)