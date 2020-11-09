Azerbaijan's Shusha city to become cultural hub again - Turkish parliament's MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

The city of Shusha will again become cultural hub, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Chairman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Shamil Ayrim told Trend on Nov.9.

According to Ayrim, the city’s liberation from the Armenian occupation is a very significant event.

"Shusha is important for every Azerbaijani and for all of us. I was impressed by the words of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who said that by this liberation he fulfilled his father's will," the MP noted.

Ayrim also said that his father and grandfather were also originally from Shusha.

He said that the destroyed cultural heritage of ancient Shusha, as President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, will be restored.

As earlier reported, the Azerbaijani president declared liberation of the city of Shusha on Nov.8.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.