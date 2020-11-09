Victorious Azerbaijani troops liberate 23 more villages from occupation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated from occupation Gobu Dilagarda, Yal Pirehmedli, Yuxari Yaglivend, Dilagarda, Seyid Mahmudlu and Elesgerli villages of Fuzuli, Demirchiler, Chanagchi, Medetkend and Signaq villages of Khojaly, Susanlig, Doni, Tug, Akaku and Azikh villages of Khojavend, Huseynalilar, Soyudlu and Ashagi Sirik villages of Jabrayil, Yukhari Mollu, Ashagi Mollu and Khojik villages of Gubadli, Kechikli and Ordekli villages of Zengilan. Long live Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.