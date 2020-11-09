After liberation of occupied territories, we will work on return of Azerbaijani refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Unfortunately, Armenia did not agree to the basic principles which have been elaborated by the Minsk Group co-chairs and the previous Armenian leadership. These basic principles say that in the first stage they have to liberate five occupied territories, at the second stage-two, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“Of course, after that [liberation of the occupied territories], we will work on the return of Azerbaijani refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh. Because before the war in the 1990s, there have been 40 thousand Azerbaijanis living in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the percentage of the Azerbaijani population was 25 percent. So, they expelled them all, and after that, committed ethnic cleansing, and then, announced independence,” the head of state said.