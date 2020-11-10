Tartar city under heavy artillery attack by Armenia, one civilian wounded - top official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani Tartar city is under heavy artillery attack by Armenia, one civilian is wounded, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

"Now: Tartar city is under heavy artillery attack by Armenia. One civilian is wounded. Political-military leadership of Armenia continues policy of terror against civilians. Tartar firmly and proudly resists all targeted attacks of Armenia," he wrote.