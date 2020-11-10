Expression “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” has already become symbol of our victory - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

The expression “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark” has already become a symbol of our victory. I said it a year ago. I am proud that my statement has already become a national slogan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on Nov. 10, Trend reports.

“Today we can say with great pride that Fuzuli is ours, Jabrayil is ours, Zangilan is ours, Gubadli is ours, Aghdam is ours, Lachin is ours, Kalbajar is ours, Shusha is ours, Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Glory to the Azerbaijani people! Long live Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.