Expression “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” has already become symbol of our victory - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
The expression “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark” has already become a symbol of our victory. I said it a year ago. I am proud that my statement has already become a national slogan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation on Nov. 10, Trend reports.
“Today we can say with great pride that Fuzuli is ours, Jabrayil is ours, Zangilan is ours, Gubadli is ours, Aghdam is ours, Lachin is ours, Kalbajar is ours, Shusha is ours, Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Glory to the Azerbaijani people! Long live Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.
Latest
These victories forced the enemy to return Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar districts to us by political means - President of Azerbaijan
Signing trilateral declaration proves that Azerbaijan was just standing for its rights on Karabakh - US expert
One of provisions of today's statement is joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin meеt in a videoconference format (PHOTO)