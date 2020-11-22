Italy’s City Council of Catania adopts document condemning Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Italy’s City Council of Catania adopted a document condemning Armenia’s aggression, ethnic cleansing, and the policy of genocide against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

City Council of Catania adopted a document entitled "Resolutions of the UN Security Council on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict # 822, 853, 874 and 884 must be immediately implemented" on November 20, 2020.

As a result of the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic cleansing, 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory was occupied, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, more than 1 million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people, war crimes against Azerbaijanis and the Khojaly genocide were committed, the document said.

The document focuses on the fact that Italy always supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and in this context, reference is made to the Joint Declaration on Strengthening Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan, signed during the state visit of the Azerbaijani president to Italy in February this year.

The missile strikes on Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Barda cities, in which civilians and civilian facilities have been targeted during Armenia’s new military provocation since September 27, 2020, are condemned. The solidarity with the residents of Ganja and Barda cities and with the entire Azerbaijani people is expressed.

In its document, the City Council of Catania emphasizes that it always supports the norms and principles of international law, condemns Armenia’s aggressive policy, the Armenian Armed Forces must be immediately, unconditionally and completely withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly must be immediately implemented and the right of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced people to their native lands must be ensured.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.