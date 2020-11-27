Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

The Turkish Ombudsman Institution has prepared a special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Nov. 27.

The document entitled "Report on the violation of human rights by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Armenia-Azerbaijan war" contains the facts of the military aggression carried out by Armenia from September 27 till November 10, 2020 against the Azerbaijani civilians, settlements and civilian infrastructure, as well as about the victims and destruction as a result of missile and artillery strikes inflicted by the Armenian Armed Forces.

In the presentation to the report, written by Turkish Ombudsman Seref Malkoc, Malkoc reminds about the mission of international organizations led by the UN, established to protect human rights and emphasizes that the whole world witnessed how aggressive Armenia carried out an occupation policy against Azerbaijan, moreover, continuously committed the provocations, putting forward claims to the new territories.