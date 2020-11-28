Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Istisu village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has distributed video footage from the Istisu village of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The video footage:
Latest
Resolution adopted by French Senate is gross violation of int'l law - Honorary Member of French Parliament
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale