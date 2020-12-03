It is through coordinated, concerted global response based on unity, multilateral cooperation that international community can craft strategies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

As many vaccines against COVID-19 are being currently studied, we are all looking forward to the successful outcome of clinical trials and hope that a safe and effective vaccine will soon be available, and that they will be considered as global public goods ensuring their universal distribution at affordable prices for all, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in Response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, Trend reports.

“We appreciate the coordination efforts of WHO in this process and stress the importance of this Organization in facilitating equitable access of people throughout the globe to such vaccine, once it is available,” the head of state said.

“It is through a coordinated and concerted global response based on unity, multilateral cooperation, solidarity and respect for human rights that the international community can craft strategies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 and recover from the pandemic, which currently continues to spread,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This special session will serve broad objectives, such as reaffirming and strengthening commitment to international cooperation and multilateralism, highlighting best practices, as well as challenges of UN Member States in responding to the pandemic, and reflecting on the central position of the United Nations through providing an opportunity for open and transparent discussions among Member States, Observer States, observers, relevant UN agencies and bodies and other stakeholders,” the head of state said.