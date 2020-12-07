Italian MPs visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:08 Dec.6

The delegation of the Italian Chamber of Deputies visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

The purpose of the visit was to review the consequences of the war crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato was accompanied by Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Italy inter-parliamentary relations Azer Karimli and other Azerbaijani MPs and officials.

Members of the delegation got acquainted with the consequences of the war crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the city, and witnessed the vandalism which had been committed by the Armenians here for 27 years.

The head of the delegation told reporters that they saw the tragic consequences of the war, a terrible picture of devastation.

"All houses and infrastructure had been destroyed here. As a result of the efforts of the state and the people of Azerbaijan, life will return to these lands. The destroyed houses will be rebuilt, and economic development will begin. We believe that when we come here in five years, we’ll see a completely different picture," he said.

Member of the Italian Senate Adolfo Urso said that the purpose of the visit of the delegation of deputies representing various parties in Italy was to form an opinion on the reasons for the resumption of the war, the consequences of the war and the conditions for the future co-existence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples.

"As a sign of respect for human and religious values, it is important to first find out what the truth is. The truth that we see is that a crime was committed here. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people were expelled from their homes," he added.

The Aghdam district was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov.20, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.