Humanitarian cargo to be delivered to Khankendi arrived at Ganja International Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
The humanitarian cargo sent by the Russian Federation for the purpose of delivery to Khankendi on the basis of an agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan was delivered on Sunday to the Ganja international airport, Trend reports.
Humanitarian aid went along the established route Ganja-Barda-Agdam-Khankendi.
