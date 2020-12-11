Azerbaijan discloses date of another plenary session of parliament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The date of another plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament has been disclosed, Trend reports on Dec. 11.
“The meeting will be held on December 15,” the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.
