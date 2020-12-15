New England-Azerbaijan Center organizes charity event in Massachusetts, USA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

A charity event organized by the New England-Azerbaijan Center was held in Medford, Massachusetts, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The dishes of the Azerbaijani and Turkish national cuisine, cooked at the initiative of Azerbaijani women, were sold during the event in the "Freerange Market".

“While demonstrating the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, owner of the store Cenk Emre created all the conditions for our compatriots to hold a charity event,” the message said.

The Azerbaijani society in Maine also joined the charity event with its own goods.

The proceeds from the sale of goods are planned to be sent to the family members of martyrs who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, as well as to the family members of people killed and wounded as a result of the bombing of Azerbaijani cities by the occupying Armenian troops.