More Turkish sappers arrive in Azerbaijan to clear liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

A group of 136 Turkish sappers arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 16 referring to the information posted on the official page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Twitter.

"The personnel of a special unit for the search and disposal of mines of the Turkish ground forces, numbering 136 people, was sent to Azerbaijan, began to de-mine the territories in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, liberated from the occupation by the heroic Azerbaijani troops," the statement said.