Observation posts in Karabakh to be located in spots defined by Azerbaijan - Turkish FM

Politics 17 December 2020 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The memorandum signed between Turkey and Russia clearly states that Turkish observation posts in Karabakh to control the ceasefire will be located in spots defined by Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkey's 24 TV channel, Trend reports on Dec.17.

Cavusoglu stressed that the Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center for controlling the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be located in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam.

"The memorandum signed by us with Russia clearly states that observation posts will be located in places determined by Azerbaijan. The observation posts should be there where Azerbaijan will indicate," he added.

The ceasefire was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020 in accordance with trilateral statement between the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia following over a month of Azerbaijan's military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. this year.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

