We did not and do not have any plans to invade territory of Armenian state - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

In one of my appeals to the Azerbaijani people, I spoke in detail about the military equipment that the Azerbaijani army has destroyed as a result of the war, so this information is available. If anyone is interested, they can get this information from open sources. As for a military provocations, this year, first of all, there was the July provocation, which was committed not in the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, but at the state border, when Armenian troops attacked the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Tovuz district. It was a completely unmotivated provocation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“It was an attempt to seize posts and new territories within the framework of the so-called military concept of the Armenian leadership to seize new territories. We had casualties among the civilian population and among our servicemen. We gave a fitting rebuff and drove the Armenian troops back to their starting positions. The justification the Armenian side provided for this incident was simply ridiculous," said President Aliyev.

"Let me just remind you, some of you may have forgotten this – Azerbaijani servicemen, three servicemen in a UAZ, allegedly attacked Armenian posts. People who are completely alien to issues related to army building don’t realize that wars do not start like this, on a UAZ. So our people, unfortunately, became victims of the Armenian aggression. I must say that those clashes lasted for several days, and then I stated that we did not and do not have any plans to invade the territory of the Armenian state. If we did, then it would be very easy to do this in the Tovuz direction because there were opportunities for this. Thus, without going any further than providing a response, we stopped,” the head of state said.

“Then there was a September provocation, when a sabotage group consisting of many Armenian servicemen made an attempt to penetrate into Goranboy district, on the contact line of the troops. The leader of the group was detained and gave evidence that it was a deliberate provocation aimed at carrying out acts of terror in the depths of Azerbaijani territory,” Azerbaijani president said.