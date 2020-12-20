Azerbaijani MFA calls on House of Representatives of Dutch Parliament to abandon its one-sided position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the biased resolutions adopted by the Parliament of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

"Recently, we observe that the Parliament of the Kingdom of the Netherlands adopted resolutions against Azerbaijan that do not reflect the truth and are completely biased.

Thus, 11 resolutions adopted by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament since October 7 on the situation in the region, being unilateral, reflect unfounded and biased claims, openly expressing an anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkish position. The resolution "On rendering humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh" adopted on December 17 again distorts the truth, reflecting groundless accusations against Azerbaijan and Turkey.

We strongly reject these resolutions of the Dutch parliament and call on the House of Representatives to abandon its one-sided position and act in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The Netherlands, like other European countries with biased parliaments, instead of fomenting hostility, can promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region by supporting a new framework for security and cooperation in the region with a joint statement issued on November 10," the ministry said.