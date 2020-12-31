We vowed to souls of our martyrs that we would restore destroyed territories - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

We vowed to the souls of our martyrs that we would restore these destroyed territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

“Restoration work has already begun and preliminary contracts have already been signed. I am glad that Turkish companies are our initial partners again. They have already started implementing important infrastructure projects for us. Turkish companies are cooperating with Azerbaijani ones, in particular on the construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway. The activities of Turkish companies in all other projects have already been approved, including the construction of roads, tunnels and other infrastructure projects in Kalbajar. We must bring these regions back to life soon. When I was there, I saw that Armenian savagery has no limits, they have destroyed everything, they have razed everything to the ground, and it is clear that this destruction was not brought about by war. There were no such destruction during the war. After the war, after the occupation, they wanted to erase our historical, cultural and religious heritage, destroy our cities so that Azerbaijanis could never return to those lands. But they made a mistake, we have already returned, we will return, and the Karabakh region will become one of the most developed regions in the world,” the head of state said.