Azerbaijan's victory on battlefield continues in diplomacy - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The signing of trilateral statement by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Armenian prime minister on November 10, 2020 and adoption of the document on January 11, 2021 created a new situation in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Member Ogtay Asadov said, Trend reports on Jan.13.

According to Asadov, owing to this, a real work has begun towards the restoration of road infrastructure in the region.

He noted that in fact, the trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on January 11 can be viewed as a kind of report on the results of the tasks arising from the November 10 Statement.

“The trilateral meeting, which was at the center of the world's attention, had big importance. The statement made on January 11 brought us closer to our strategic goals,” said the MP. The issue of road infrastructure restoration, as reflected in the statement, is indeed a priority at the present stage. The blockage of transport and economic links in the region hindered regional integration and economic development. At this stage, economic development will lead to lasting peace and stability in the region."

He also pointed out that one of the main elements of the trilateral statement is the construction of a railway and a highway that will connect Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan.

"This project is important in terms of realizing the economic interests of not only Azerbaijan, but also fraternal Turkey and other neighboring countries,” Asadov further noted. “It also meets the interests of Russia, Iran and Armenia. Thus, Armenia will be able to establish direct rail and land communication with Russia. The trilateral statement should be seen as the next step towards lasting stability and security in the region.”

In general, the statement also showed that the meeting hasn’t gone beyond the interests of Azerbaijan, meaning that the country continues its victory, won on the battlefield, now in the diplomatic arena," Asadov added.

Due to the conflict between the two South Caucasus countries, which began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts, in 1992-1994, the direct land connection between Nakhchivan and south-west regions of Azerbaijan through the Meghri corridor (transport route used in the Soviet times) was blocked by Armenia and border between the country and Turkey was closed.

As a result of military campaign, Azerbaijan liberated its territories occupied by Armenia during late Sept. - early Nov. 2020. Following the trilateral statement between the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on Nov.10, 2020, about ending the war, the parties met on Jan.11, 2021, in Moscow to confirm their agreement to open all the blocked communications (indicated in 10 Nov. Statement).