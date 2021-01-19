Soviet leadership tried to break will of Azerbaijani people by sending troops to Baku in 1990 - MP (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Arzu Naghiyev shared his opinion in connection with the January 20 tragedy, which happened in Baku, 1990, on the air of the "Morning time" program on Russia’s Kultura TV channel, Trend reports on Jan. 19.

The MP said that the January 20 tragedy became one of the most important events in the post-Soviet area and had all the qualities of the liberation movement.

"The liberation movement of Azerbaijan, since 1988, namely the events on the border with Armenia and the Armenian claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region formed the basis of the events of the 1990s,” Naghiyev added. “The Soviet special services had a scenario of actions in connection with these events."

The MP stressed that having committed the January 20 actions, the Soviet leadership wanted to break the will of the Azerbaijani people, but it failed.

"The fact that after the January 20 tragedy, the number of people who gathered in Azadlig Square exceeded more than two million people, became a signal for the whole world,” the MP said. “The world community saw that the Azerbaijani people can unite at the proper time."