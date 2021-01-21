Signing of Memorandum marks fundamentally new stage in energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in Caspian Sea - President of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.21

Trend:

It is a very important day in the traditionally friendly and fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan are signing a Memorandum of Understanding on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea. This document, which is the result of many years of work between our countries, is aimed at strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of energy, unlocking the joint potential of the two largest energy states, creating the most favorable conditions for sustainable energy, and further reinforcing our mutually beneficial and international partnership, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“It is beyond doubt that the signing of the Memorandum marks a fundamentally new stage in the energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. New opportunities for joint work based on a solid international legal framework are opening up and additional serious incentives are emerging for the inflow of major foreign investments into our region on a systematic and long-term basis. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the specialists and experts of the two countries, as well as to all those who contributed to the preparation of this document,” the president of Turkmenistan said.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are developing consistently and dynamically today. We successfully cooperate in the international arena as supporters of common peace, stability and security,” he said.

“Interaction on the Caspian Sea is the most important area of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation. Our countries have made a great contribution to the transformation of the Caspian Sea into a zone of strong peace, good neighborliness, mutual understanding and fruitful partnership,” Berdimuhamedov added.