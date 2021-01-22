Azerbaijani FM held a number of meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

A visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Turkmenistan rook place on Thursday, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

During the visit, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration, development and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov within the framework of his visit.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov one-on-one, as well as in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.