Azerbaijani HRC shares report on inhuman treatment of Azerbaijani prisoners by Armenia

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva sent a report to the relevant international organizations on the treatment of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan captured by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, as well as Azerbaijani civilians held hostage in Armenia since 2014, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ombudsman’s Office.

As known, on December 14, 2020, the process of exchange of prisoners of war and hostages began between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“In the course of personal conversations between the Ombudsman and the returned prisoners of war and hostages, cases of inhuman treatment in Armenia, including torture, were revealed. While preparing the report, the testimony of prisoners and hostages, as well as materials disseminated on social networks and other materials were used,” said the message.

The report provides evidence of torture and other cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of Azerbaijani captives and hostages by the Armenian side.

The Ombudsman also monitored the treatment of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan and ensuring their rights.

The final part of the report contains a call to international organizations demanding that the military-political leadership of Armenia is held accountable for crimes committed with gross violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, especially, the provisions of the Geneva Conventions.

Since September 27, 2020, the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has sent a total of 8 reports, 8 statements, and 14 appeals, including video appeals, to international organizations, in connection with those of Armenia to civilians and civilian objects in Azerbaijan.