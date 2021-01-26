PACE rejects Armenia’s request on progress of monitoring procedure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution on the progress of the Assembly’s monitoring procedure and post-monitoring dialogue within the framework of the 2021 Hybrid plenary session, Trend reports.
The proposal of Armenian delegation “Unjustifiable delay in repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other captivities by Azerbaijani authorities as violation of the European International Human Rights Standards” was rejected by the majority of votes.
Latest
Cities, villages to be established in liberated areas should be based on concept of “smart-city”, “smart-village" - President of Azerbaijan
Reforms going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable, country faces new challenges - President of Azerbaijan
Government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to end - President Aliyev
We must always build our policy in such way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at high level - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan plays central role in region in field of communications and high technologies - President Aliyev
As result of measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of world's leading countries in field of transport - President Aliyev
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO)