Relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkey - eternal - Azerbaijani president's aide
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkey is eternal, and these relations will surely strengthen and develop in the coming decades, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
Hajiyev made the remark at a webinar on the 'The upcoming 10 years of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations' topic.
The president's assistant noted that the policy pursued by the leaders of both countries contributes to the exemplary development of relations between the two states.
"Our task is to develop ties between the two countries in all directions," Hajiyev added.
