Azerbaijan's Parliament to approve new document on visas between Azerbaijan and Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A new document on mutual visa exemption between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be approved at the plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, which will take place on February 1, Trend reports.

The document ‘Protocol No. 1 between the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan on amendments to the agreement signed in Baku on February 25, 2020, on the mutual exemption from visas between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey’ will be submitted for approval.

According to the amendment, the use of a passport will be mandatory for persons entering Azerbaijan and Turkey from third countries.

The document stated that the use of passports is mandatory for representatives of the parties when entering from the territories of third countries and on the territory of the parties. Other border crossing documents specified in Appendices 1 and 2 of the Agreement are used only for direct travel from the territory of one side to the other.