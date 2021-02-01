Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new document on visas between Azerbaijan and Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan has approved a document on visas between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports.

On Feb.1, at the first meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the issue of approving ‘Protocol No. 1 between the governments of Turkey and Azerbaijan on amendments to the agreement signed in Baku on February 25, 2020, on the mutual visa exemption between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey’ was discussed.

According to the amendment, the use of a passport will be mandatory for persons entering Azerbaijan and Turkey from third countries.

Other border crossing documents specified in Appendices 1 and 2 of the agreement are used only for direct travel from the territory of one side to the other.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.