Georgia always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Georgia has always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, spared no effort to establish peace and prosperity in the region, Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said.

Pataradze made the remark at the meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports on Feb. 5.

“The relations between our peoples have an ancient history,” the ambassador stressed. “The availability of political relations at a high level brought our peoples closer together, cooperation in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres is developing day by day.”

"We also intend to increase the intensity of our contacts at the parliamentary level," Pataradze added.

While providing information about the activity of the Georgian parliament, the guest stressed the importance of mutual visits and meetings of MPs at various venues.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.