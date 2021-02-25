Baku hosts meeting with Pakistani military delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation led by Major General Kamal Azfar, Director-General Frontier Works Organization of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense on February 25, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Pakistani delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The issues of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, including in the field of engineering support were discussed during the meeting.

The cooperation between the armies of the two countries that was built on friendly and fraternal relations is successfully developing.

The sides also exchanged views on involving Pakistani specialists in work on clearance of the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on the current state and prospects for the development of military relations between the two countries.