Nothing must divert involved sides from main task in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Nothing must divert from the main task in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, otherwise, its implementation will be simply disrupted, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remark during a briefing, Trend reports on Feb. 26.

"The task is to ensure sustainable peace, the return of people, and the establishment of normal life,” the spokesperson said. “Russian peacekeepers are engaged in this main task. Of course, they analyze each specific case together with the parties.”

“The realities are available and there is the main task on the solution of which everyone must concentrate,” Zakharova added. “Nothing must divert us from this main task. Otherwise, we will simply disrupt its implementation. One must not allow this to happen. Everyone exerted too many efforts for this."