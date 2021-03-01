Azerbaijani FM tweets message on Zero Discrimination Day
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
On Zero Discrimination Day (March 1), Azerbaijan is celebrating 25 years of being party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
“As a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society we are committed to equality and building a better future,” Bayramov added.
