Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO)

Politics 5 March 2021 20:54 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe Zoltan Hernyes on March 5, Trend reports on march 5 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov stressed the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe. In this regard, the dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe continues, a number of projects are being implemented.

The implementation of the Council of Europe Action Plan on Azerbaijan for 2018-2021 was assessed as an important tool in terms of expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani minister informed the opposite side about the current situation, the taken measures, and opportunities for cooperation in the region.

Hernyes expressed the readiness and determination of the Council of Europe to develop relations with Azerbaijan.

The head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe announced the intentions of the organization he represents to render assistance to Azerbaijan at this stage in various fields.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of a new action plan for cooperation for 2022-2025, the implementation of new projects, and mutual visits.

