We must now look to the future and think about regional co-op - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

We must now look to the future and think about cooperation in our region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving a delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic, Trend reports.

“A new situation has emerged in our region now. A new reality has been created. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history. It has been resolved. It is over. We must now look to the future and think about cooperation in our region, especially about the implementation of transport projects," said the president.

"The opening of the Zangazur corridor is one of the most important issues on the agenda now. I am confident that we will achieve this through joint effort,” the head of state said.