US companies interested in reconstruction of liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the energy sector.

The importance of the exchange of practices between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the energy transition process was emphasized, and opportunities for cooperation with US companies in this direction were discussed.

The minister informed about the projects implemented in the field of energy in Azerbaijan, in particular, on the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources and the laws drafted for the purpose of regulation of the relevant area, as well as plans to supply the liberated territories with green energy.

Ambassador Lee Litzenberger noted that the Southern Gas Corridor project is supported by the US and that the US companies are interested in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the restoration of its infrastructure.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.