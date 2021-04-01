Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for military-technical co-op dev't (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by the Technical Director of the Turkish Baykar company Seljuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

In the course of the meeting, the minister stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, based on fraternal and friendly relations, is successfully developing and strengthening.

He also noted the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Hasanov noted the importance of the relevant meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

“Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufactured by Baykar, which are in service by the Azerbaijani army, have significantly strengthened the military potential of Azerbaijan. As a result of the effective use of these UAVs during the Second Karabakh War, a serious blow was struck to Armenia, a large number of its manpower and military equipment were destroyed,” the defense minister said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.