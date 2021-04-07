Turkey continues close co-op with Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkey continues to closely cooperate with the Azerbaijani brothers, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said.

Akar made the remark at the opening of a military exhibition in Turkey’s Ankara city, Trend reports on April 7.

"Along with the demining process in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, activity in the field of military education and exercises is underway together with the Azerbaijani brothers," the minister said.