OIC to assess damage caused to Azerbaijani cultural monuments as result of Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will carry out the work to assess the damage caused to the cultural monuments of Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian aggression, OIC Contact Group Assistant Secretary-General in charge of Economic Affairs Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo said.

Sengendo made the remark at the press conference dedicated to the results of the visits to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja cities by the delegation of the OIC Contact Group, Trend reports on April 8.

"Big damage has been caused to the cultural monuments of Azerbaijan,” Sengendo said. “The OIC must convey this information to the world community and carry out the work to assess the damage."