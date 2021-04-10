Uzbekistan ready to actively partake in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Uzbek side is ready to actively participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Head of Uzbekistan’s Information and Mass Communications Agency Asadzhon Khodzhayev said, Trend reports on April 10.

Khodzhayev made the remark speaking at the 3rd meeting of ministers and high-ranking officials responsible for information and media of the Turkic Council's member countries, held in Baku.

According to him, best specialists of Uzbekistan will contribute to the restoration and development of the liberated territories’ infrastructure in the near future.

"The Uzbek side is interested in cooperation with the Turkic-speaking countries and is ready to work in this direction," said the agency’s chief.

Azerbaijan had liberated its territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).