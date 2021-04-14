Italy supported Azerbaijan in Karabakh war despite pro-Armenian force - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Italy made statements in support of Azerbaijan’s fair struggle during and after the war in Karabakh, from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, Azerbaijani political expert Jeyhun Ahmadli told Trend.

According to Ahmadli, during the war Azerbaijan saw true attitude to it from different countries.

"President Ilham Aliyev said that first of all the states, that supported Azerbaijan during the war, will be involved in the future economic projects in the liberated territories. So, the first countries whose companies will participate in the restoration of Karabakh are already known. These are Turkey and Italy,” he said. “Relevant agreements have already been signed with companies from these countries. Azerbaijan is interested in close cooperation with Italy on the ‘green energy’, ‘smart city’, ‘smart village’ concepts.”

The expert reminded that openly pro-Armenian forces in the EU countries became active during the war.

"In particular, the duplicity and unfair attitude of such countries as France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands was very disappointing, while Italy, a member of the EU, showed great dedication by supporting the just struggle of Azerbaijan. Despite the pressure of pro-Armenian circles, Italy demonstrated principal position by taking a step in the spirit of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan,” noted Ahmadli. “Italy is one of Azerbaijan's important economic partners in the EU. Bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Italy exceeds $6 billion. Azerbaijan accounts for 92 percent of Italy's trade with the South Caucasus. Italy is the main buyer of Azerbaijani oil. This country has accounted for half of Azerbaijan's oil and oil products exports since the beginning of the year. Seventeen percent of the oil used in Italy falls on Azerbaijan.”

“Besides, Italy is one of the key countries participating in the Southern Gas Corridor project initiated by Azerbaijan. During construction of the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline (TAP), being one of the project’s components, attempts were made to create obstacles to its implementation by anti-Azerbaijani circles. Thanks to the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, this campaign against our country, in which the Armenian lobby actively participated, failed," added the expert.