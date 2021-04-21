I hope that draft version of master plan of city of Aghdam will be submitted by end of May - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

I hope that a draft version of the master plan of the city of Aghdam will be submitted by the end of May, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“Master plans of all cities are being prepared. I believe that this, first of all, will cover the city of Aghdam. I hope that a draft version of the master plan of the city of Aghdam will be submitted by the end of May, after which, of course, a discussion will take place, including with the participation of the people of the Aghdam district. Master plans of our cities are also being prepared,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“As for the restoration of villages, we must divide our work into stages here too. First of all, we must restore the villages located near the existing infrastructure. And this is natural because it is more expedient both from the point of view of time and from the point of view of efficiency. Therefore, appropriate instructions have been given in relation to the restoration of the villages of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts located near the former line of contact,” the head of state said.