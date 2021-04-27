Pakistan to organize Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Pakistan will organize a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum, Trend reports citing the Pakistani embassy in Azerbaijan.
The forum will be held in collaboration with AZPROMO at 11:00 (GMT+4) on April 29, 2021. The forum will be held online.
Business firms operating in pharmaceutical, surgical, agro food, textile and light industry sectors were informed by the relevant authorities about participation in the forum.
