Georgia's prime minister visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the Alley of Honors in Baku on May 5 within his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Here Garibashvili revered the memory of Azerbaijani People’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath on his grave.

The prime minister also revered the memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers on her grave.