Georgia's prime minister visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5
Trend:
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the Alley of Honors in Baku on May 5 within his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Here Garibashvili revered the memory of Azerbaijani People’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath on his grave.
The prime minister also revered the memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers on her grave.
Latest
Startups fight COVID-19: MyHealthcare helps medical experts remotely monitor patients isolating at home
Indian Air Force clocks 500 hours of airlifting oxygen containers, medical supplies amid Covid crisis