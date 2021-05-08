Azerbaijan's MoD shares video about Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has prepared a video about the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha, Trend reports citing the ministry.

To remind, the Azerbaijani ancient Shusha city, a pearl of Karabakh, was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

The video is presented below: