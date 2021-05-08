Azerbaijan's MoD shares video about Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has prepared a video about the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha, Trend reports citing the ministry.
To remind, the Azerbaijani ancient Shusha city, a pearl of Karabakh, was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.
The video is presented below:
Latest
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO)