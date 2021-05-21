President Aliyev names volume of investments made by UK into Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Today, cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan continues very actively, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart, Trend reports.

"I just looked at the papers before your arrival to Azerbaijan and saw that it’s more than 30 billion. Really, it’s a lot and it helped us to develop. It helped us to develop not only in oil industry and gas industry but general development, because these investments led to additional revenues to our budget which we reinvested in non-oil and gas related areas," said the president.

"Today, cooperation continues very actively. BP is our strategic partner. For 30 years and at least 30 years to come, because there are new prospects, new agreements signed,” President Aliyev said.

“I am sure the commission’s agenda is very broad, because you have to do a lot of things together. I am sure your visit will be a very important step in implementation of our plans and planning for new developments. Definitely it will strengthen even more our bilateral ties which are developing very successfully," said the president.

"As you know, I have been many times in the United Kingdom. My last visit was three years ago when I met the then Prime Minister Madame May and we had very good discussions. After that, despite pandemic, relations were in a very active phase. So, this year in February we hosted Minister Madame Morton, which also, we had a very good conversation, now your visit. So, all this demonstrates a very active political dialogue, also big prospects in economic area,” the head of state said.