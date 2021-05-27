Azerbaijan achieved high reputation in global arena - President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has achieved a high reputation in the global arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has gained noticeable achievements in social, economic, scientific, technological and other areas. Your country has achieved a high reputation in the global arena, and plays an active role in addressing many important issues on the international agenda,” Putin said.

“We highly appreciate relations with Azerbaijan based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I am confident that through joint efforts we will further strengthen our strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation in all the areas in the interest of the welfare of our peoples and regional security and stability,” the letter said.