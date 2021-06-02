Russian ministry refutes reports on armed Azerbaijanis in Novosibirsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The press service of the Main Directorate of Russian Interior Ministry for the Novosibirsk region denied information about 60 armed Azerbaijani diaspora representatives surrounding a hospital in Moshkovo village, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

"This information isn’t true and has fake character. The situation in the village is calm and is under the full control of law enforcement agencies," the press service said.